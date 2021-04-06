Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $93.53 and last traded at $94.79. Approximately 19,935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,928,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.36.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.48 and its 200-day moving average is $89.79. The company has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.2% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

