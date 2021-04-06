Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.94-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.96-4.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.98 billion.Paychex also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.94-3.00 EPS.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $100.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.48 and its 200 day moving average is $89.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paychex has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $101.15.

Get Paychex alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.