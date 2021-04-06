Paychex Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 5,027 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 170% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,861 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX traded down $6.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.33. 63,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.67%.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 857.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.