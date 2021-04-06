PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) will post $1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. PayPal posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PayPal will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,360,000 after buying an additional 560,751 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,225,552,000 after buying an additional 113,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $251.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $255.11 and a 200 day moving average of $227.37. PayPal has a 52-week low of $96.26 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $293.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.72, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

