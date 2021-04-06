PayPie 24-Hour Volume Tops $975.00 (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last week, PayPie has traded 33.8% lower against the US dollar. One PayPie token can now be bought for $0.0350 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. PayPie has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $975.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PayPie alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00059931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.26 or 0.00659486 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00078720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00031472 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

About PayPie

PayPie (CRYPTO:PPP) is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb

Buying and Selling PayPie

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayPie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.