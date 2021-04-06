PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.78

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.78 and traded as low as $5.39. PCCW shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 902 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.277 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from PCCW’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10.

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

