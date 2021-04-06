PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Trading Up 4%

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) shot up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.83 and last traded at $35.83. 1,927 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,170,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.44.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PDCE. TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $278.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.83 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $617,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,691 shares in the company, valued at $13,641,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,352. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1,520.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,720 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 47.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

About PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

