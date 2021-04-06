PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.62.

Several research firms have weighed in on PDSB. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of PDS Biotechnology stock opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07. PDS Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $103.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.70.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newman & Schimel LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 693.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 44,864 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 624.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 90,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

