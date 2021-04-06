PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.30

Shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and traded as high as $1.51. PEDEVCO shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 336,733 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $115.99 million, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, Director Ivar Siem sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Viktor Tkachev sold 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $514,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,940,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,386,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 438,600 shares of company stock valued at $665,668. Corporate insiders own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PEDEVCO stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of PEDEVCO as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held approximately 37,068 net acres in the Permian Basin Asset located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,948 net D-J Basin acres in D-J Basin Asset situated in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

