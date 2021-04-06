Peerplays Price Tops $0.86 on Top Exchanges (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Peerplays has traded down 3% against the dollar. Peerplays has a total market cap of $3.86 million and approximately $60,138.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peerplays coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00073460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.09 or 0.00272586 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00117441 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.06 or 0.00762231 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,388.79 or 0.98952805 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011629 BTC.

About Peerplays

Peerplays was first traded on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Peerplays is The Gaming Blockchain, disrupting the global gaming industry with a new paradigm of fairness, transparency, speed, and security. Peerplays uses Graphene technology and *Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to provide the fastest, most decentralized blockchain consensus model available today. Learn more about this world-leading blockchain at www.peerplays.com. *A move to Gamified Proof of Stake (GPoS) is currently in progress. “

Peerplays Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

