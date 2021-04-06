PegNet One Day Trading Volume Tops $5,742.00 (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 6th. One PegNet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PegNet has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $5,742.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PegNet has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PegNet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00074436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.19 or 0.00287384 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006072 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.43 or 0.00107312 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.80 or 0.00757697 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00031438 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011642 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PegNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PegNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.