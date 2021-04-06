Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PTON. MKM Partners raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.39.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $109.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1,558.43 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.71.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 65,453 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $7,205,720.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,390.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $1,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,750 shares in the company, valued at $28,433,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 384,724 shares of company stock worth $51,389,928 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,077,000 after purchasing an additional 202,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996,107 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,900 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 7,857,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $465,206,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

