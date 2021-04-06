Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Up 6.7%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) shares were up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $117.41 and last traded at $116.35. Approximately 245,517 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,824,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.09.

PTON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.39.

The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,645.86 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.71.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $1,032,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,407.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $2,230,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,655,898.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 384,724 shares of company stock worth $51,389,928 in the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth $3,381,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 309.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 494,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,099,000 after acquiring an additional 373,999 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $1,041,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

