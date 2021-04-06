Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)’s share price dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $100.71 and last traded at $100.81. Approximately 159,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,156,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.84.

PENN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered Penn National Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.93.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 2.79.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The company’s revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $1,249,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,999,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,093,371 shares of company stock worth $383,945,497. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Q Capital Solutions acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $2,701,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $117,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

