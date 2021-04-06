PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Trading Down 3.2%

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) traded down 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.40 and last traded at $60.94. 9,170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 980,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.97.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.60.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.36%.

In other news, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 94,106 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.40 per share, with a total value of $6,060,426.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $858,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,166,474 shares of company stock worth $72,939,758 and sold 254,929 shares worth $15,942,113. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 15.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 23,902.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 71,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 70,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $968,000. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

