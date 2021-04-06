Pentair (NYSE:PNR) PT Raised to $57.00 at Barclays

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.43.

Shares of PNR opened at $62.72 on Tuesday. Pentair has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $63.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pentair will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

