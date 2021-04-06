Peony (PNY) Price Hits $0.21

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Peony token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $890.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00053519 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001609 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000072 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 60.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 7,316,127 tokens. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

