People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Downgraded by Seaport Global Securities

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.79. People’s United Financial has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.86 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that People’s United Financial will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,935.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 414.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

People's United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

