PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Tops $0.0307 on Exchanges

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 73.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 6th. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $15,346.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 302.4% higher against the dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003148 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00010499 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004835 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.71 or 0.00713674 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 88.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 60,451,086 coins and its circulating supply is 44,202,482 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

