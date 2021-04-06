PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 2.3% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,876,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,847,000 after purchasing an additional 66,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

PEP stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.66. 72,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,764,498. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.45. The stock has a market cap of $198.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.29 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

