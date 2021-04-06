PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $23,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,066,514,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in PepsiCo by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,814,000 after buying an additional 3,396,536 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in PepsiCo by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,891,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,160,000 after buying an additional 2,029,512 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,672 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.17. 36,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,764,498. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.29 and a 1 year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

