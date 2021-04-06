Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Price Target Increased to $6.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $3.00 to $6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 97.42% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Perimeter Medical Imaging AI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.29. 30,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.

Get Perimeter Medical Imaging AI alerts:

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a clinical stage medical device company, develops, patents, and commercializes advanced in-procedural medical imaging tools. The company offers an optical tissue imaging system, an imaging platform, which provides clinicians with the real time ability to assess tissue microstructures during diagnostic, surgical, and pathology procedures.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.