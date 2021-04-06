Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Price Target Increased to $6.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $3.00 to $6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 97.42% from the company’s current price.
Shares of Perimeter Medical Imaging AI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.29. 30,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.
About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI
