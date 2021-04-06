Perlin Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last week, Perlin has traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Perlin coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC on major exchanges. Perlin has a total market capitalization of $110.67 million and approximately $39.06 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Perlin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00057569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00019927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $393.92 or 0.00675782 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00075473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00030679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Perlin Coin Profile

Perlin is a coin. It was first traded on August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,938,908 coins. The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Perlin’s official website is perlin.net . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Buying and Selling Perlin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Perlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.