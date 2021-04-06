Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €160.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been given a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.87% from the company’s current price.

RI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €182.00 ($214.12) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €182.00 ($214.12) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €173.25 ($203.82).

Shares of EPA RI opened at €161.40 ($189.88) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €160.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is €153.62. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

