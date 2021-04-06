Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $38.30

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.30 and traded as high as $38.56. Pernod Ricard shares last traded at $38.49, with a volume of 99,744 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDRDY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.