Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.45.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRSP shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 54,477 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 1,265.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 69,126 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,992,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,222,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 95.4% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Perspecta stock opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.46. Perspecta has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $29.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.53.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Perspecta had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a positive return on equity of 23.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perspecta will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

