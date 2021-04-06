Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 261,455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,273,270 shares.The stock last traded at $29.15 and had previously closed at $29.16.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRSP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Perspecta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average of $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Perspecta had a positive return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perspecta Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRSP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Perspecta by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,674,000 after acquiring an additional 360,839 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC raised its holdings in Perspecta by 36.7% during the third quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 12,799,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,615 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Perspecta by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,992,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,222,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Perspecta by 52.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,913,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,225,000 after acquiring an additional 654,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Perspecta by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,875,000 after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perspecta Company Profile (NYSE:PRSP)

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

