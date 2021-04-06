Pesetacoin (PTC) Price Hits $0.0023

Pesetacoin (CURRENCY:PTC) traded 56.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last seven days, Pesetacoin has traded 47.1% lower against the US dollar. Pesetacoin has a total market cap of $331,426.09 and $2.00 worth of Pesetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pesetacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pesetacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.24 or 0.00411551 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000114 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004791 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Pesetacoin Coin Profile

Pesetacoin (PTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 6th, 2014. Pesetacoin’s total supply is 143,337,754 coins. Pesetacoin’s official Twitter account is @oPesetaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pesetacoin’s official website is pesetacoin.info . The Reddit community for Pesetacoin is /r/officialpesetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PesetaCoin is a scrypt altcoin like Litecoin. The block time is one minute and the diffiuclty retargets using the Kimoto Gravity Well. The starting block reward is 166 PTC and halves every year. The coin is merged mineable and has a negligable premine of 0.016%. “

Pesetacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pesetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pesetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pesetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pesetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pesetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.