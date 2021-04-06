Peter Sg Corsa Sells 1,002 Shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Stock

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $28,015.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,727.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peter Sg Corsa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, March 28th, Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,710 shares of At Home Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $48,598.20.

Shares of HOME stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.03. 26,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,926. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.20. At Home Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $34.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.81 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOME. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

