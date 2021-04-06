Peterson Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Peterson Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,257 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.1% of Peterson Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Walmart by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 52,238 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 26,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 42.1% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director Randall L. Stephenson acquired 7,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,966.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.35. The stock had a trading volume of 31,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,579,816. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.08 and its 200 day moving average is $142.03.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.11.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

