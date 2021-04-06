Peterson Wealth Management Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Peterson Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises about 2.8% of Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.91. 117,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,076,786. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.83 and a fifty-two week high of $59.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.46.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.