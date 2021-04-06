Peterson Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Peterson Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. American Tower comprises 0.9% of Peterson Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its position in American Tower by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 5,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 214.7% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 11,356 shares in the last quarter. GEM Realty Capital purchased a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth $6,569,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in American Tower by 821.6% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 9,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in American Tower by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AMT traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.93. 4,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357,467. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.82. The firm has a market cap of $107.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.55.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

