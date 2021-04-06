Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given a $41.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has been given a $41.00 price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PFE. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Shares of PFE opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. Pfizer has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $202.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

