Phala Network Price Down 11.9% This Week (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. In the last seven days, Phala Network has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00001480 BTC on major exchanges. Phala Network has a total market cap of $151.78 million and approximately $18.62 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00059880 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00021471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.72 or 0.00652507 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00079208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00031381 BTC.

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network (PHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

