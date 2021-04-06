Phantasma Price Down 12.6% This Week (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Phantasma token can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001261 BTC on exchanges. Phantasma has a total market cap of $72.25 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phantasma has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phantasma Token Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,305,094 tokens. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

