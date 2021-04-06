Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,857,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,301,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,032 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 327.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,053,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,227,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,327 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX stock opened at $82.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.76. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

