Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.01 and last traded at $31.04. Approximately 13,326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,120,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.57.

A number of research firms have commented on PSXP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average is $27.00.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.12 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 41.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.59%.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney bought 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $43,422.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,474 shares in the company, valued at $975,843.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 27.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 568.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 187,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 159,137 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 30.7% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,083,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,035,000 after buying an additional 724,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile (NYSE:PSXP)

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.