Phoenix Global Price Up 62.8% This Week (PHB)

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded up 31.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Phoenix Global token can now be bought for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenix Global has a market cap of $131.24 million and $29.44 million worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phoenix Global has traded 62.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00074001 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00059057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.74 or 0.00290361 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Phoenix Global Token Profile

Phoenix Global (PHB) is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,511,847,074 tokens. Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china . The official website for Phoenix Global is www.redpulse.com/landing . Phoenix Global’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com

Buying and Selling Phoenix Global

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using U.S. dollars.

