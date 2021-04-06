Phoenix Tree (NYSE:DNK) Shares Gap Up to $2.35

Shares of Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE:DNK) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.35, but opened at $2.44. Phoenix Tree shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 555 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $562,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix Tree during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix Tree during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases apartments from property owners and rents them to residents and corporate clients in the People's Republic of China. It designs, renovates, and furnishes apartments; and provides WiFi, 24/7 resident support, and common area maintenance and utilities to the residents, as well as repair and maintenance for private rooms.

