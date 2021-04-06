Phoenixcoin Market Cap Tops $1.63 Million (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $742.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,110.60 or 0.99682079 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00037562 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00010004 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $271.91 or 0.00466426 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $490.51 or 0.00841411 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.49 or 0.00325041 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.00098374 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 82,345,737 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.