PhoenixDAO Trading 113.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded up 113.3% against the dollar. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $10.66 million and approximately $981,174.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO (CRYPTO:PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,837,758 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

