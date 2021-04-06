Phore (PHR) Price Hits $0.43

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000735 BTC on exchanges. Phore has a market cap of $10.15 million and approximately $8,122.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phore has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00030680 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 294.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 53.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Phore

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,679,493 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

