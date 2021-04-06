Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.50

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 759 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Photronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.44. The stock has a market cap of $853.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $152.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,699.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,029 shares of company stock valued at $280,647. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 249.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 58,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 41,775 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 74,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 44,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

