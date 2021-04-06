Physicians Of Californi Allied Sells 1,638,045 Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Stock

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied sold 1,638,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $40,132,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,307,214 shares in the company, valued at $424,026,743. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AMEH traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.43. 61,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,840. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $28.33.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $176.78 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Apollo Medical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,489,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,212,000 after purchasing an additional 22,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 62,746 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 41,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 24,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMEH has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Apollo Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company, leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver quality care to its patients.

