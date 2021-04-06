Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.49 Million

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Pickle Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $13.79 or 0.00023647 BTC on exchanges. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $18.49 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00073893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.95 or 0.00286182 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00106002 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.83 or 0.00759086 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00030869 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,091.63 or 0.99579674 BTC.

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,367,513 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,615 tokens. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

Pickle Finance Token Trading

