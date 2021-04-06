PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Trading 4.7% Higher This Week

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $8.66 million and approximately $612,121.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 token can currently be bought for $1.28 or 0.00002188 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00074169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.31 or 0.00288834 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00005952 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.04 or 0.00108184 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.22 or 0.00755445 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00031391 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00011790 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Token Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 75,977,403 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,795,315 tokens. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

