Pinkcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.73 Million (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and approximately $23,563.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $273.30 or 0.00468636 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005514 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00028498 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.08 or 0.04470380 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000148 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000048 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 451,712,108 coins and its circulating supply is 426,451,672 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

