Pinnacle Renewable Energy (TSE:PL) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.28

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.28 and last traded at C$11.28, with a volume of 1047329 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PL shares. National Bankshares downgraded Pinnacle Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$11.30 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cormark lowered shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$13.50 to C$11.30 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from C$11.50 to C$11.30 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.30 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.33.

The company has a market cap of C$375.97 million and a P/E ratio of -74.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy (TSE:PL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$116.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$129.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Company Profile (TSE:PL)

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

