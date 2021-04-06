Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 470,949 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,496,000 after purchasing an additional 75,579 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 124.5% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,492 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,592 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,217,517 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 122,413 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 92.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 813,509 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $69,953,000 after acquiring an additional 390,471 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 436.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,086 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after acquiring an additional 100,154 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PXD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $186.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.04.

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $587,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,545.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

PXD opened at $152.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $169.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

