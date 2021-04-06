Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $177.00 price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $186.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.33.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $152.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.31 and a 200-day moving average of $117.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $169.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,476.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total transaction of $248,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

